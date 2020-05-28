Zimmerman

Neil and Kimberly Zimmerman of Royalton and Little Falls area announce the birth of their daughter, Madeline Marcella, born at home on Monday morning, May 18, 2020. She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20-3/4 inches long. She is loved by four older siblings, James (8), Timothy (6), LilyAnna (4) and Elizabeth (2). Grandparents are Doug and Karen Zimmerman from Royalton and Tony and Theresa Zylla from Long Prairie. Great-grandparents are Clara Zimmerman from Royalton and James and Marcella Kroll from Little Falls.

Load comments