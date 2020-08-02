Winston Allen Herman was born to Kimmie and Travis Herman of Royalton, July 27, 2020 at 12:05pm at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds and was 22 inches long. Grandparents are Leonard Herman, Little Falls; Shelly Olson, Coleraine; and Keith Olson and Star Bishop of Bovey. Great Grandparents are Alice Olson, Calumet and Beverly French, Hibbing.

