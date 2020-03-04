Warren Froelich

Warren Raymond Froelich was born to Benjamin & Samantha Froelich on February 1, 2020 at 9:27 p.m. at St. Joseph Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. He was welcomed home by Big Sister Karolyn. Proud Grandparents are Kurt & Joelle Lucking of Genola and Donald & Michelle Froelich of Freedhem.
