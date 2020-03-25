Walter Moberg

Walter Per Moberg was born to Aaron and Nicole Moberg of Pierz, MN at 10:13 a.m. on March 17, 2020 at Essentia Health - St. Joseph’s in Brainerd, MN. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long. Grandparents are Tim and Dori Hayes of Pierz, MN and Peter and Karen Moberg of Blaine, MN. Great-grandparents are Beverly Schmidtbauer of Genola, MN, Leon Schmidtbauer of Pierz, MN, and Martha Travis of Elk River, MN.

