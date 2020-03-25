Walter Moberg

Walter Per Moberg was born to Aaron and Nicole Moberg of Pierz, MN at 10:13 a.m. on March 17, 2020 at Essentia Health - St. Joseph’s in Brainerd, MN. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long. Grandparents are Tim and Dori Hayes of Pierz, MN and Peter and Karen Moberg of Blaine, MN. Great-grandparents are Beverly Schmidtbauer of Genola, MN, Leon Schmidtbauer of Pierz, MN, and Martha Travis of Elk River, MN.
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Coon Rapids declares local emergency due to COVID-19
- First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Chisago County
- Carver County COVID-19 Positive Case Tracker
- Brooklyn Center declares local public health emergency
- Apple Valley parks and recreation director dies
- Apple Valley responds to COVID-19 pandemic
- Wright County sheriff
- Pedestrian overpass planned at busy Apple Valley intersection
- Mille Lacs County attorney, wife self-quarantine with possible COVID-19 infection
- Lakeville residents, officials aim to overcome uncertain times
Images
Videos
Commented
- Uncertainty is no reason to panic (6)
- Kuhl charged for illegal purchase of a weapon (2)
- Robert Francis Peterka (2)
- Harold "Mick" W. Leverty (2)
- Trump is making America great again (1)
- Commissioners pledge commitment to Second Amendment (1)
- Barry M. Moore (1)
- Have you made any changes to your life to avoid contracting COVID-19? (1)
- Wade A. Schummer (1)
- Things are at a fever pitch (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.