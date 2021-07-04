Trevor Robert Boser was born to Kelly and Josh Boser of Lastrup at 12:13pm on June 29, 2021, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds, 10.5 ounces and was 21.5 inches long. Grandparents are Dale and Mary Schraut of Pierz, and Randy and Faye Boser, also of Pierz. Great Grandparents are Bobby and Vonna Boser of Pierz.
