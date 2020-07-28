Stier

Baby girl Addison Mae Stier was born on July 23, 2020, to Laura and Charles Stier of Browerville. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 21 inches long. She was delivered by Dr. Laura DuChene at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Proud grandparents are Dennis and Chris Newman and Nick and Deb Stier.

Load comments