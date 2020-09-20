Stang Twins

Fitzgerald John Stang and Theodore James Stang were born to David and Alexandra Stang of Little Falls, September 8, 2020 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. Fitzgerald was born at 8:22 a.m., weighing 5 pounds 13 ounces and was 19.5” long. Theodore was born at 8:24 a.m., weighing 6 pounds 1 ounce and was 19” long. Grandparents are Karen and James (deceased) Stang and Sue and John Franzen.

