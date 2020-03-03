Ruby Merten

Ruby Lynn Merten was born to Jacob and Kimberly Merten on February 26, 2020 at 7:43 a.m. at St. Cloud Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was 18 inches long. She is welcomed home by Big Sister, Rayna and Big Brother, Ryker. Proud Grandparents are Kenny and Carol Merten of Flensburg and Robert and Diane Geislinger of Watkins. Great-Grandmother is Irene Fussy of Sobieski.

