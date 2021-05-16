Robert Edward Galatovich was born to Rachel Ann Brenner and Edward Joseph Galatovich of Swanville on May 5, 2021, at 2:19am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 13.5 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Grandparents are Gerald and Carla Brenner, Little Falls; Joseph Galatovich and Theresa Patterson, St. Paul. Great grandparents are Gayle & Joseph Gonsoir, Old Cottage Grove; Mary Lou and Robert Nelson, Little Falls; Wayne and Mary Brenner, Swanville; and Edward and Barb Galatovich of St. Paul.
