Reed Joseph Olson was born to Eric and Samantha Olson of Royalton, January 24, 2020 at 8:20am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Doug and Susan Welinski of Burtrum, Tim Olson, Mora and Katy Johnson, Ogilvie. Great-grandparents are Gloria Birchem, Little Falls, Rosemary Welinski, Little Falls, and Char Olson, Longville.

