Quinten Tyler Kulus was born to Larissa and Alex Kulus of Little Falls on December 22, 2020 at 4:49am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Grandparents are Bob and Susy Kulus of Flensberg; Donald and Deanna Schlichting of Little Falls; and Steve and Pam Scherping of Randall. Great grandparents are Gloria and Lambert Scherping of Little Falls, and Elphege Mrozek also of Little Falls.
