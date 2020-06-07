Payton Janelle Schweisthal was born to Jennifer and Nicholas Schweisthal of Little Falls on May 29, 2020, at 8:14am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She was 5 pounds, 8 ounces, and 18-1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Julie Pekula, Sobieski; Roland Pekula, Sobieski; Brenda Puffer, Fulda; and Dennis Schweisthal, Little Falls. Great Grandmother is Diane Schweisthal of Little Falls.

