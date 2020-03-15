Parker Roger Gottwalt was born to Ashley and Mike Gottwalt of Royalton, February 3, 2020 at 12:26pm. He weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 20.75 inches long. Grandparents are Roger and Michelle Schneider of Little Falls, and Steve and Amy Gottwalt, and the late Mary Gottwalt of Royalton. Great grandparents are Esther Schneider and Audry Welinski of Little Falls, Carol Gottwalt of Rice, and Delores Fussy of Bowlus.

