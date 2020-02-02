Palmer Jean Kahl was born to Travis and Sarah Kahl of Buckman, January 20, 2020 at 2:37pm at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 19 inches long. Grandparents are Steve and Joyce Kahl of Buckman, Carol Johnson of Little Falls, and the late Frank Schirmers of Buckman.
