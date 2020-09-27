Oscar Roman Waldock was born to Jessy and Kevin Waldock, Little Falls, on September 18, 2020 at 8:17am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Grandparents are Beatrice and the late Raymond Waldock, Cindy Raven, and late James Jager, all of Little Falls.
