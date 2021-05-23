Oaklynn Mae Dezurik was born to Brittany and Mathew Dezurik of Pierz on May 17, 2021 at 9:45pm at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. Grandparents are Patty Wolthuizen, Pierz; Greg Wolthuizen, Pierz; Penny Sullivan, Pierz; Judy Tykwinski, Little Falls; and the late Douglas Dezurik of Little Falls. Great Grandparents are Bill and Josie Walsh, and Larry and Myrna Juetten, all of Pierz.

Recommended for you

Load comments