Norman John Schultz was born to Anna and Jordan Schutz on June 28, at 12:13am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and was 21.5 inches. Grandparents are John and Mari Jo Poster of Pierz, and Thomas and Karla Schutz of Prior Lake.
