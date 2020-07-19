Nora Lee Wippler was born to Katie & Nick Wippler of Randall, July 10, 2020 at 11:03pm. She weighed 7.2 pounds and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Jack and Lola Faufau, Little Falls; and John and Mona Wippler, Cushing. Great grandparents are Larry Engel, Little Falls; Loretta Wippler, Randall; and Catherine Faufau, Temahawk, WI.
E-Editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Woman killed in single-vehicle accident in Princeton
- Another COVID fatality: Little Falls Area Chamber announces cancellation of this year's Arts and Crafts Fair
- Black Lives Matter plants stakes in Edina
- Minnetonka passes indoor mask requirement
- St. Louis Park Council finalizes approvals for Union Park Flats
- New state forest maps help Minnesotans find summer fun
- Stillwater named best small town food scene by USA Today
- Little Falls parents travel to India for son’s wedding
- Coon Rapids teen gets 22 years for Minneapolis murder
- Anoka County sues IT company for breach of contract
Images
Videos
Commented
- West Words had it right, not wrong (3)
- Walz is Minnesota’s embarrassment (2)
- Byron Smith: The other side of the police debate (2)
- Local politicians should reveal party (2)
- In response to chair of MC Democrats (1)
- Telling the whole story (1)
- The ‘Chinese century’ looks more like the ‘Chinese decade’ (1)
- Jodi Elizabeth Larson (1)
- Remember the sacrifices that gave you liberty (1)
- Letter: Vote in person (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.