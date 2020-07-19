Nora Lee Wippler was born to Katie & Nick Wippler of Randall, July 10, 2020 at 11:03pm. She weighed 7.2 pounds and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Jack and Lola Faufau, Little Falls; and John and Mona Wippler, Cushing. Great grandparents are Larry Engel, Little Falls; Loretta Wippler, Randall; and Catherine Faufau, Temahawk, WI.

