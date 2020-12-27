Nolan Benjamin Lapos was born to Michael and Danielle Lapos of Mapleton ND, December 18, 2020 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces, was 21” long. Grandparents are George and Marilyn Lapos of Little Falls, MN; and Jeanne Lemire of Becker, MN.

