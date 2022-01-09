Nolan Anderson Jan 9, 2022 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nolan John Anderson was born to Molly and Lucas Anderson of Rice, MN on December 22, 2020 at 8:31am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 14.5 ounces and was 20 inches long. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now LeBlanc excited to give back to Morrison County Pat Tax: From accountant to FFA adviser 'Radical' changes approved for Little Falls Golf Course rates Little Falls man charged in alleged road rage incident New Harding Place director passionate about helping vets E-Editions Morrison County Record 12 hrs ago 0 Online Poll Are you surprised the Vikings are out of the playoffs? You voted: Surprised? No, but I was still hopeful Kind of. I thought they'd pull it out I'm not sure why I even root for them anymore -- thinking of becoming a Cheesehead Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists
