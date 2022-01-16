Nolan Anderson Jan 16, 2022 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nolan John Anderson was born to Molly and Lucas Anderson of Rice, MN on December 22, 2020 at 8:31am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 14.5 ounces and was 20 inches long. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Flyers Hall of Fame Class of 2022 to be inducted at Jan. 21 boys basketball game LeBlanc excited to give back to Morrison County COVID-19 cases skyrocket in Morrison County School is in session Friday, Jan. 14, for the Royalton School District Morrison County COVID-19 Positive Case Tracker E-Editions Morrison County Record 12 hrs ago 0 Online Poll Do you agree the Wilfs should have fired Coach Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman? You voted: Absolutely! Long overdue I don’t think it’s going to make a difference. We’ll see, depends on who they hire. Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists
