Noah Francis Stangl was born to Grant and Katie Stangl of Buckman, December 18, 2019 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. Grandparents are Brian and Dana Stangl of Buckman and Tim and Bonnie Meemken of Sauk Rapids. Great-grandparents are Arlene Stangl of Pierz and Lorraine Mendel of Sauk Rapids.
