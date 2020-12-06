Natalia Louise Maleski was born to Savannah Gosse of Little Falls on November 27, 2020, at 4:43 pm at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20.5 inches. Grandparents are Gloria Hoheisel; and Roger and Michelle Maleski. Great Grandparents are Louise Ohnstad, Rocky Gosse, Mary and Oliver Maleski, Christine Nooter, and Lucas Nooter.
E-Editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Waconia OKs pair of subdivisions, 300 new homes on tap
- Patricia Louise Lefebvre
- Feeding of swans to be discontinued in Monticello
- ‘The Christmas Listing’ to premiere on Lifetime on Nov. 30
- Hopkins man murdered in Bloomington, 2 arrested
- Wright County Sheriff Activity Report for period ending November 30, 2020
- Morrison County COVID-19 Positive Case Tracker
- Sherburne County preps for rollout of COVID vaccine
- A Reason to Give Thanks
- Half of Burnsville Center fetches $17 million at auction
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.