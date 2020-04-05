Mya Diane Mick was born to Melanie and Jonathon Mick of Royalton, March 26, 2020, at 10:54am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Grandparents are Ken and Diane Hoheisel of Pierz and Daniel and Carol Mick of Royalton. Great grandmother is Donna Plante of Little Falls.
