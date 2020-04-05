Mya Diane Mick was born to Melanie and Jonathon Mick of Royalton, March 26, 2020, at 10:54am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Grandparents are Ken and Diane Hoheisel of Pierz and Daniel and Carol Mick of Royalton. Great grandmother is Donna Plante of Little Falls.

Load comments