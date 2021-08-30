Morgan

Cole Jordan Morgan, the son of Teddy and Emily Morgan of Royalton, was born July 13, 2021, at 8:13 a.m. at St. Cloud Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 18 inches long. He is welcomed home by his siblings Dane, Nolan, and twin sister Olivia. Grandparents are Kevin Morgan of Cambridge, MN, Annette Davis of Bonney Lake, WA, Rodney and Lori Johnson of Royalton, MN. Great-grandparents are Arlene Morgan of Braham, MN, Charlotte Zappa of Blaine, MN, and Leora Walsh of Ortonville, MN.

Load comments