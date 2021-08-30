Olivia Pearl Morgan, the daughter of Teddy and Emily Morgan of Royalton, was born July 13, 2021, at 8:16 a.m. at St. Cloud Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 1.5 ounces, and was 17 inches long. She is welcomed home by siblings Dane, Nolan, and twin brother Cole. Grandparents are Kevin Morgan of Cambridge, MN, Annette Davis of Bonney Lake, WA, Rodney and Lori Johnson of Royalton, MN. Great-grandparents are Arlene Morgan of Braham, MN, Charlotte Zappa of Blaine, MN, and Leora Walsh of Ortonville, MN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.