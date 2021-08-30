Morgan

Olivia Pearl Morgan, the daughter of Teddy and Emily Morgan of Royalton, was born July 13, 2021, at 8:16 a.m. at St. Cloud Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 1.5 ounces, and was 17 inches long. She is welcomed home by siblings Dane, Nolan, and twin brother Cole. Grandparents are Kevin Morgan of Cambridge, MN, Annette Davis of Bonney Lake, WA, Rodney and Lori Johnson of Royalton, MN. Great-grandparents are Arlene Morgan of Braham, MN, Charlotte Zappa of Blaine, MN, and Leora Walsh of Ortonville, MN.

