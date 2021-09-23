Moore

Oliver Wayne Moore, the son of David and Jenae Moore of Foley, was born June 29th 2021, at 7:04 am at St. Cloud Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His grandparents are Gordy and Glenda Anderson of Little Falls, and Colleen and the late Wayne Moore of Sartell. Great-grandparents are Burton and Mary Anderson of Little Falls, the late Melvin and Dorothy Waytashek of Pierz and the late Arthur and Agnes Donnay of Kimball.

