Milo Douglas Biniek was born to Greta and Dustin Biniek of Bowlus on September 21, 2021 at 9:15am at Glacial Ridge Health System in Glenwood, MN. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Dennis and Sharilynn Biniek, and Douglas and Beth Swanson. Milo is welcomed home by his big brother Levi Dennis Biniek.

