Milo Douglas Biniek was born to Greta and Dustin Biniek of Bowlus on September 21, 2021 at 9:15am at Glacial Ridge Health System in Glenwood, MN. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Dennis and Sharilynn Biniek, and Douglas and Beth Swanson. Milo is welcomed home by his big brother Levi Dennis Biniek.
E-Editions
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Morrison County Record News
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.