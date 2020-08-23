Mila June Brateng was born to Brianna and Brayden Brateng of Little Falls, August 18, 2020, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 21 inches. Grandparents are Susannah and Terry Brateng of Roseau; Jack and Kristie Berendt, Fort Ripley; Melissa Schmidt and David Lindell, Pierz.

