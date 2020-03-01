Mia Marie Winter was born to Jeffrey Winter Candace Welinski, February 21, 2020 at 8:26 am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19 inches long. Grandparents are Daryll Welinski, Little Falls, Lynn and Rodney Bartkowicz of Holdingford, Chad & Carol Winter of Bowlus, and Ann and Kerry Meyer of Pillager. Great grandparents are Cleo Bieniek or Little Falls, Robert Knettle Sr. of St. Stephen, Marilyn Winter of Bowlus, and Linda and Randy Midas of Sauk Rapids.
