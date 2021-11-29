Claire Ryan Meyer was born to Brittney Virnig and Neil Meyer of Lastrup on November 26, 2021 at 1:42 a.m. at St. Cloud Hospital.She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 18 inches long. Grandparents are Bill and Sandy Virnig of Hillman, Jeff and Debra Myrum and the late Duane Meyer of Pierz.
