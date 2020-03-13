Megan Bertram

Megan Dolores Bertram was born to Lisa and Christopher Bertram of Holdingford, February 18, 2020, at 11:36 p.m. at St. Gabriel’s Hospital, Little Falls. She weighted 6 pounds, 1 ounce and 18-1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Keith and Teresa Ripplinger of Holdingford and Reuben and Cindy Bertram of Spring Hill. Great-grandparents are Lucille Ripplinger of Holdingford and Rose Bertram of Spring Hill.

