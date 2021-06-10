Maisie Moberg

Maisie Paige Moberg was born to Aaron and Nicole Moberg of Pierz, MN at 5:59a.m. on May 24, 2021 at Essentia Health - St. Joseph's in Brainerd, MN. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long. Grandparents are Tim and Dori Hayes of Pierz, MN and Peter and Karen Moberg of Blaine, MN. Great-grandparents are Beverly Schmidtbauer of Pierz, MN and Leon Schmidtbauer of Pierz, MN.

