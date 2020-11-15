Mack David LaVergne was born to Krista and Brian LaVergne of Little Falls on November 5, 2020, at 7:14pm at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 12.5 ounces and was 22 inches long. Grandparents are Dave and Sandy LaVergne of Cold Spring, and Kevin and Shirley Kalthoff of Richmond. Great Grandparents are Jerry and Sally LaVergne of Sioux Falls, and Helen Wessels of Richmond.

