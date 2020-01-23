Mike and Brittaney Seppelt of Pierz announce the birth of their daughter, Mabel Jean Seppelt, born on December 17, 2019 at St. Cloud Hospital. She weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 inches long. Mabel has a brother Brett and grandparents Alvin and Jean Pick of Buckman and Paul and Kim Seppelt of Buckman.

Load comments