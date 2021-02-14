Lucille Lynn Ratke

Nick and Crystal Ratke of Pierz welcomed their daughter Lucille Lynn into the world January 6th, 2021 at 12:26pm. Lucille was born at the St.Cloud hospital weighing 7lbs 13oz and was 19.5” long. Lucille has 2 siblings at home, Caiden and Daniel and a brother Waylon in heaven. Grandparents are Dan and Angela Ratke of Grand Rapids along with Jeff and Carolyn Boser of Pierz. Great-Grandparents are Mary Ratke of Rice and Shirley Boser of Pierz. Photo Credit: Emily Anne photography

Load comments