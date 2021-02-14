Lucille Lynn Ratke

Nick and Crystal Ratke of Pierz welcomed their daughter Lucille Lynn into the world January 6th, 2021 at 12:26pm. Lucille was born at the St.Cloud hospital weighing 7lbs 13oz and was 19.5” long. Lucille has 2 siblings at home, Caiden and Daniel and a brother Waylon in heaven. Grandparents are Dan and Angela Ratke of Grand Rapids along with Jeff and Carolyn Boser of Pierz. Great-Grandparents are Mary Ratke of Rice and Shirley Boser of Pierz. Photo Credit: Emily Anne photography
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.