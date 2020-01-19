Lucas Jerome Samler was born to Cody and Katie Samler of Little Falls, December 24, 2019 at 10:55 a.m. at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 5 1/2 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long. Grandparents are Cindy and Larry Skuza of Little Falls and Kim Samler of Randall.
