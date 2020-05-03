Lucas James Benjamin was born to Rebecca Benjamin and Anthony Pierce of Pierz, April 27, 2020, at 11:10 am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19 inches long. Grandparents are James Benjamin, Cheryl Benjamin, and Robert Knutson of Pierz, Jessica Gardner of Brainerd, and Wade Pierce of Crosby. Great Grandparents are Roy and Bonnie Boser of Lastrup, and Peggy and Robert Purcell of Brainerd.

Load comments