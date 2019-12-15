Lily Ann Schmidt was born to Wayne Schmidt and Acacia Smith of Little Falls, November 29, 2019 at 10:59 a.m. at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and was 19.75 inches long. Grandparents are Todd and Gina Smith of Little Falls, Arla Eastman of Little Falls and Jim Schmidt of Randall. Great-grandparents are Karl and Marlene Smith of Brainerd.
