Lillie Hartwig

Lillie Rose Hartwig was born to Aaron and Danielle Hartwig of Swanville, MN on May 27, 2020 at 4:26 a.m. at CentraCare – Long Prairie. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Lillie is welcomed home by siblings Domanick and Emerson. Grandparents include Daniel and Patty Hartwig.
