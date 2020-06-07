Lillie Hartwig

Lillie Rose Hartwig was born to Aaron and Danielle Hartwig of Swanville, MN on May 27, 2020 at 4:26 a.m. at CentraCare – Long Prairie. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Lillie is welcomed home by siblings Domanick and Emerson. Grandparents include Daniel and Patty Hartwig.

