Lila Lane Bue was born to Kelcea and Joshua Bue of Fort Ripley, June 9, 2020, at 5:15pm at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds and was 20.5 inches long. Grandparents are Dale & Lotus Bue of Little Falls.
E-Editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Bigfoot sighting in ... Genola?
- Deal done on decades-long riverfront project in Champlin
- St. Louis Park Council plans to repeal ‘crime-free, drug-free’ rental housing ordinance
- Little Falls Police Chief asks residents to be on the lookout for a bear; bring in any food sources
- Eagan man named Bush Fellow
- Not-so peaceful protest takes to the streets
- Minnesota Senate votes 38-29 to end Walz’s Peacetime Emergency; vote now goes to the House
- Community favorite welcomed home with parade
- Lakeville Area School District to build three additions
- Child injured in tractor accident near Harding
Images
Videos
Commented
- A complete failure of basic government (5)
- Robert William Andringa (4)
- West fails to acknowledge what happened to George Floyd, human being (3)
- Anoka County sheriff says Minneapolis must 'live with the consequences' if it disbands Police Department (2)
- Active COVID-19 cases in state plummet 20% since May 1 (2)
- Eben Frank Gillespie (2)
- Sherri J. Champagne (Cowle) (2)
- John Francis Weber (1)
- Letter: Emmer is part of the problem (1)
- Anoka County 2020 primary races set (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.