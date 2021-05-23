Levi Thomas Felker was born to Ashley Miller-Felker and Foster Felker on April 28 at 7:56am at the St. Cloud hospital. He weighed 8lbs, 14oz and was 19.5 inches long. His grandparents are Susan Miller of Randall and Dawn Felker of St.Cloud. Levi has a proud big brother, Lucas.
