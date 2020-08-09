Lennon Charles Hammerbeck was born to Amber Volbert and Chris Hamerbeck of Little Falls, August 4, 2020 at 11:17 a.m. at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and was 18.25 inches. Grandparents are Jana Volbert, Little Falls, and George and Diana Hammerbeck, also of Little Falls. Great Grandmother is Katie Carlson of Royalton.

