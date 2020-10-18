Lane Jeremy Virnig was born to Kristie and Jeremy Virnig, Pierz, October 8, 2020 at 8:21am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 19-1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Mary and Dale Schraut, and Mike and RoseAnn Virnig, all of Pierz. Great Grandparents are Betty and Gene Erkens o Pierz.
