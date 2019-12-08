Lane Matthew Matlock was born to Gregg and Nicole Matlock of Brainerd, November 27, 2019 at 10:22 a.m. at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are John and Vicki Maleski of Little Falls and Gary and Valerie Matlock of Pierz.
