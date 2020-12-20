Lakelyn Grace Grashorn was born to Jenna Saldana and Cooper Grashorn of Little Falls on December 11, 2020 at 8:02pm at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 19.5 inches. Grandparents are Lisa and George Saldana, Little Falls; Mindi and Jamie Pillard; Cody Grashorn, Cloquet. Great Grandparents are Ruby Simon, Cloquet; Cindy Saldana, Royalton; Bill and Char Norton, International Falls; Sue Valinski of Little Falls. Great-Great Grandparents are Doreen Solorz, St. Cloud; and Eileen Saldona, Rice.

