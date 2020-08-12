LaBorde

“Sons are indeed a heritage from the LORD.” Psalm 127:3 Dawson James LaBorde and Allison Marguerite LaBorde are pleased to announce the arrival of their little blessing, Edison Eugene LaBorde, born August 7, 2020, 6:34 p.m. at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. He weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces and was 21.5 inches long. Edison is welcomed by grandparents Don and Brenda LaBorde of Pierz, Minnesota and Thomas and Rebecca Blaise of Crown Point, New York, as well as great-grandparents, Lloyd and Janice LaBorde of Pierz, Minnesota, Harley and Marlene Hagstrom of Ashland, Wisconsin, and Donald and Jeannette vonLinden of South Glens Falls, New York.

