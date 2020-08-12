“Sons are indeed a heritage from the LORD.” Psalm 127:3 Dawson James LaBorde and Allison Marguerite LaBorde are pleased to announce the arrival of their little blessing, Edison Eugene LaBorde, born August 7, 2020, 6:34 p.m. at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. He weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces and was 21.5 inches long. Edison is welcomed by grandparents Don and Brenda LaBorde of Pierz, Minnesota and Thomas and Rebecca Blaise of Crown Point, New York, as well as great-grandparents, Lloyd and Janice LaBorde of Pierz, Minnesota, Harley and Marlene Hagstrom of Ashland, Wisconsin, and Donald and Jeannette vonLinden of South Glens Falls, New York.
E-Editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Minnetonka School Board approves hybrid learning plan for fall
- Primary election voter guide for Hennepin County Board candidates in District 6
- Wayzata School District lays out hybrid learning plan for fall
- Hanson Boulevard officially reopens
- Deed restriction stands in way of affordable housing at Edina site
- Candidates file for Hennepin County Commissioner District 7 seat
- Man faces charges in highway shooting incident
- PHOTOS: A front row seat at Brooklyn Park's drive-in movie
- Nesbitt charged on illegal sexual conduct with minors
- Spring Lake Park Hy-Vee opening pushed back to 2021
Images
Videos
Commented
- Far-lefts and liberal media causing divide (3)
- Conservatives missing great chance to win over minorities (2)
- This is Minnesota (2)
- Richard "Dick" Haworth (1)
- Letter: Vets understand honoring their country (1)
- The Church Ladies go virtual amidst pandemic (1)
- Walz extends peacetime emergency (1)
- Local parishes are new clergy abuse victims (1)
- The ‘Chinese century’ looks more like the ‘Chinese decade’ (1)
- Letter: Time for change to rentals in Columbia Heights (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.