Krew Daryl Fritzlar was born to Becca and Dustin Fritzlar of Little Falls, August 21, 2020, at 1:17pm at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 3.5 ounces and was 21 inches. Grandparents are Daryl and Deb Froelich of Pierz, and Mark and Kim Fritzlar of Avon. Great grandparents are Al and Betty Pekarek, Pierz; Darnell Froelich, Pierz; and Ken and Peggy Fuhrmeister, Arizona.

Load comments