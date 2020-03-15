Kipton Kirk Okerman was born to Crystal and Devin Okerman of Little Falls, March 8, 2020, at 9:07 pm at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 1.5 ounces and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Gordy and Julie Posterick and Danny and Dee Okerman, all of Little Falls.
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Area departments battle house fire in Milaca
- No plans underway for Albertville Mall of Entertainment; ‘Developer not actively pursuing the project’
- FL residents affected by Coronavirus on ship
- Coon Rapids approves preliminary plat for single-family housing development
- Coronavirus comes to Carver County
- City of Edina closes several facilities through April 3
- UPDATE: Lakeville Area cancels all events in its buildings; classes continue to be held
- Princeton School District issues COVID-19 response, creates informational website
- Big Lake Township passengers on Grand Princess prepare for quarantine
- Richfield announces closures, cancellations due to COVID-19
Images
Videos
Commented
- Harold "Mick" W. Leverty (2)
- Commissioners pledge commitment to Second Amendment (1)
- Barry M. Moore (1)
- Letter: Where to get our energy (1)
- The value of studying voting with today’s youth (1)
- Traffic signal going near Menards, Famous Dave’s in Coon Rapids (1)
- Letter: Time for someone to challenge Hovland (1)
- Verneille J. Berkhahn (1)
- Charlene M. Kosloski (1)
- Gerald "Jerry" C. Beltrand (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.