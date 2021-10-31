Kassidy Ann Witt was born to Kristina and Edward Witt of Cushing on October 19, 2021, at 1:11am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 5 pounds, 8 ounces and was 18 inches long. Grandparents are Robert and Shelly Anderson of Cushing; William Witt and Nancy of Randall; Mary Rausch and Steve of Coon Rapids; and Steve Hollander of St. Cloud. Great Grandmother is Vickie Heberlee of Pierz.
